2 more COVID-19 cases reported in southeast Nebraska

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public Health Solutions reported Friday afternoon there were two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

One case was reported in Saline County, a male in his 60s. He is currently self-isolating at home. One case was reported in Gage County, a male in his 20s, and is also self-isolating at home.

A press release stated both patients are being monitored by PHS and investigations are in process to identify people who may have been in close contact with the individuals.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to 31. Currently, there have been 27 confirmed cases reported in Gage County, 4 in Saline County, and no cases reported in Fillmore, Jefferson, or Thayer counties