2-year-old Clatonia boy found safe after search

A missing 2 year old was found by authorities after being reported missing by his parents.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a missing child report in rural Clatonia.

The mother reported her 2-year-old son had been inadvertently let out of the house by an older sibling and she was unable to locate him in the house or yard.

While responding to the scene the sheriff’s office requested Clatonia Volunteer Fire Department and Clatonia Fire and Rescue be paged out to meet the deputies and assist in searching for the child.

A press release from the department stated Jefferson County Emergency Management was contacted to put their drone on standby for a possible search and Saline County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for the availability of their K-9 for a possible track of the area for the child. The Beatrice Police Department was also made aware and had their K-9 available for assistance, as well as an investigator from the Beatrice Police Department.

As deputies were nearing the residence, they came upon Clatonia Volunteer Fire Department personnel who had located the child standing in the road a little over a half mile from his residence. The mother and father were notified their child was found and responded to the scene. Although uninjured, the child was checked by paramedics from Clatonia Fire and Rescue and no injuries were found, the press release stated.

The investigation revealed the child had been let outside of the home by an older sibling and the parents noticed the child missing within a few minutes and notified law enforcement immediately. The 2-year-old apparently had gone outside and was looking for an older sister, who was inside the house.