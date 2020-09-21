200 gravel cyclists attend Gage County ride

Nearly 200 cyclists took the path less traveled in Beatrice Saturday morning during a gravel riding event.
The 2020 Solstice Gravel Grinder event was held during the weekend of Homestead Fest. It was the fourth year the gravel bicycling event has been held, but the first time it’s been in Gage County.
After starting the event in Pleasantdale and two following years in Malcolm, organizer and Beatrice resident Joe Billesbach brought the event to his hometown.
He said the event went well, and he plans to host next year’s gravel grinder in Beatrice, as well.
“I don’t we think could have had better weather,” he said. “We always get wind this time of year, but with it coming out of the south I think that really helped get the riders back and temperatures were perfect.
“It took a lot of time and effort to get the courses planned out, but I’ve ridden a lot of that around south of Beatrice and know a lot of secret roads not a lot of people have ridden.”
The ride was initially planned for June, but like many events was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed until September.
Billesbach said 269 people registered for rides, which could be for a total of 30, 50 or 100 miles, and 190 started the event on Saturday.
People from 12 states attended the event, and a couple from Canada planned to attend, but were concerned about traveling internationally.
The Gravel Grinder started in Beatrice and took riders on a scenic tour of southern Gage County. The starting point was also changed from initial plans to allow for more social distancing.
“Some people were apprehensive about the whole COVID thing, even though we did a lot of changes to make it safe,” Billesbach said. "The start and finish were going to be by the brewery but were moved to the West Scott Street ballfields. There was more parking and room to spread out.”
Billesbach commended the volunteers who made the event possible and thanked for the city for the use of the ballfield areas.
The 2021 Gravel Grinder will return to a June date, with registration opening in late December.
