200 gravel cyclists attend Gage County ride

Nearly 200 cyclists took the path less traveled in Beatrice Saturday morning during a gravel riding event.

The 2020 Solstice Gravel Grinder event was held during the weekend of Homestead Fest. It was the fourth year the gravel bicycling event has been held, but the first time it’s been in Gage County.

After starting the event in Pleasantdale and two following years in Malcolm, organizer and Beatrice resident Joe Billesbach brought the event to his hometown.

He said the event went well, and he plans to host next year’s gravel grinder in Beatrice, as well.

“I don’t we think could have had better weather,” he said. “We always get wind this time of year, but with it coming out of the south I think that really helped get the riders back and temperatures were perfect.

“It took a lot of time and effort to get the courses planned out, but I’ve ridden a lot of that around south of Beatrice and know a lot of secret roads not a lot of people have ridden.”

The ride was initially planned for June, but like many events was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed until September.