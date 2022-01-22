2021 sets new record for Beatrice Fire and Rescue

Last year, Beatrice Fire and Rescue set another record for number of calls.

The department responded to 3,073 calls in 2021, compared to the previous record of 2,949 in 2020.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the rise, a continuing trend seen in the last several years, stems from a number of demographic dynamics.

“I think aging population has to do with it,” Daake said. “The changes in health insurance… Healthcare in general has changed a lot.”

Daake said that where in years past a family member might drive a sick or injured person to the hospital, more people and organizations now rely on emergency services. He said the upward trend is mostly driven by calls for EMTs rather than firefighters.

“Fire calls over all this time frame have pretty much been consistent,” Daake said. “So it’s the ambulance service that goes. And our response area has kind of grown over time.”

Daake said, as the population continues to age, he expects calls to continue rising in number.

Daake said moving into the new fire station, put into service in early December of 2021, proved the most substantial change.

Though Daake said he’s loved the new building, he said there are a few kinks to work out still.

“It’s like moving into a new house but 20 times more complicated,” he said.

Daake said the positives far outweigh the negatives, though. The vehicle bay’s greater size and higher ceilings limit the impact of engine exhaust on employee health. Daake said the hall’s design makes work more efficient and leisure more enjoyable. He even said some firefighters reported sleeping better in the private dorm room beds than at their home.

Captain Craig Fisher and Firefighter and EMT Dave Heckman said the department’s previous home, the basement of the City Auditorium, could feel cramped at times. They described it as cavernous and occasionally dungeon-like.

Natural light rarely poured into the living spaces. Now, with wide windows, light streams all throughout the hall. Fisher said morale and mental health can sometimes go overlooked, but they are essential to run a fire department well. He said the new space bolsters mental health.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot more room, a lot more daylight. I think it’s quite affected the employees in a positive manner.”

Fisher and Heckman said they look at their fellow firefighters as a family, and now that family has a nicer home.

“Sometimes it doesn’t even feel like a job,” Fisher said.

Heckman said he remembers idolizing the volunteer fire department when he grew up in Milford.

“When you’re a little kid, and the siren goes off, all the neighbor kids hop on their bike and pedal up town to see what goes out,” Heckman said. “And as you get older, you’re like, ‘Oh wow, you can get paid to do that?’ ... It's always busy, but I love what I do."

