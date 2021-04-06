3 arrested following Jefferson County drug investigation

Three people were arrested in Fairbury after authorities served a search warrant at an apartment building.

At 7 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 700 Fourth St. in Fairbury.

Upon gaining entry into the residence, a press release stated that three individuals inside were detained. The suspects were identified asmDaniel S. Shibley, Alayna L. Montague and Trey D. Saathoff.

Saathoff was immediately arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County for attempt of a class 2A felony.

Upon searching the residence, an estimated total of 22.9 grams of methamphetamine were discovered, as well as several small baggies of marijuana. In addition, $85 dollars in cash was seized as well as amounts of drug paraphernalia related to marijuana and methamphetamine, and items related to the distribution of a controlled substance.

In a separate bedroom, another estimated 6.9 grams of methamphetamine were discovered as well as prescription medication with the names of the individuals scratched off of the pill bottles.