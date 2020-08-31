3 arrested following Jefferson County search

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were arrested following a lengthy search for a suspect who fled officers during a traffic stop in Jefferson County.

Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jefferson County Communications received a request from the Nebraska State Patrol to assist a trooper who was pursuing a suspect who fled on foot following a traffic stop.

Officers of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol troopers established a perimeter of the section of ground the suspect was in, according to a press release.

The State Patrol air wing had a helicopter on station for several hours.

Jefferson County Emergency Management was also requested for drone support. At approximately 1 p.m., the search was suspended.

At 2 p.m., communications received a call of a suspicious male in the area of Hwy 136 and Oak St.

After two more hours, a suspect was taken into custody. This subject was identified as Ronald John Jr. and he was the suspect from the traffic stop, the press release stated. He was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing justice and driving during suspension.