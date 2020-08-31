3 arrested following Jefferson County search

Three people were arrested following a lengthy search for a suspect who fled officers during a traffic stop in Jefferson County.
Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jefferson County Communications received a request from the Nebraska State Patrol to assist a trooper who was pursuing a suspect who fled on foot following a traffic stop.
Officers of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol troopers established a perimeter of the section of ground the suspect was in, according to a press release.
The State Patrol air wing had a helicopter on station for several hours.
Jefferson County Emergency Management was also requested for drone support. At approximately 1 p.m., the search was suspended.
At 2 p.m., communications received a call of a suspicious male in the area of Hwy 136 and Oak St.
After two more hours, a suspect was taken into custody. This subject was identified as Ronald John Jr. and he was the suspect from the traffic stop, the press release stated. He was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing justice and driving during suspension.
During the time leading up to the arrest, deputies were checking residences of known associates and in doing so developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant. During the search, a large quantity of illegal drugs and paraphernalia were located and seized. Two additional individuals were arrested.
Those arrested include 43-year-old Cynthia Rice of Fairbury and 48-year-old Edward McGinnis of Fairbury, who were both arrested for possession with intent to deliver, possession of more than a pound of marijuana, manufacturing hash oil/wax, possession of hash oil/wax, possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and not having a tax stamp.
