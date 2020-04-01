3 arrested for Jefferson County burglary
3 arrested for Jefferson County burglary

Three people were arrested in Jefferson County for burglary after deputies set up surveillance on a residence.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received investigated burglaries that occurred in Jefferson County.

Based on information the deputies received, a press release stated they set up surveillance on a residence, which was not being lived in, throughout the night.

At around 9 p.m. a deputy observed a vehicle pull up to the residence. Individuals from the vehicle then entered the residence and stole an antique Singer sewing machine, the press release stated.

The deputy conducting the surveillance notified another deputy in the area and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the area of Highway 136 and Mile Marker 155. Three individuals were taken into custody at the scene of the traffic stop without incident. The three arrested were identified as Michael L. Keylon, Jennifer M. Camp, and Michael B. Woolard.

All three were arrested for burglary and the stolen item was recovered.

Jennifer Camp

Michael Keylon

Michael Woolard

