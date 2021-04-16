30% of southeast Nebraskans have gotten COVID-19 vaccination

Southeast Nebraska hit a new milestone this week with an announcement from Public Health Solutions that more than 30% of the five-county area has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to information provided by the organization, 31.01% of residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We know this number is actually higher,” Public Health Solutions Health Director Kim Showalter said in a press release, “We only offer Moderna and a small amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in our district so technically, we can only vaccinate individuals 18 and over. If you adjust the population data to account for this, our percentage would be higher. We are very excited to hit the 30% mark and hope we will continue to see this number grow each week.”

There were a total of 30 new cases in the last week reported in the five counties Public Health Solutions covers. There were 10 in Gage, 14 in Saline, five in Jefferson, one in Fillmore and zero in Thayer counties.

Running totals by county stand at 2,126 in Gage, 1,988 in Saline, 647 in Jefferson, 478 in Thayer and 491 in Fillmore counties for a grand total of 5,730 cases in the district.

The positivity rate in testing was unchanged from last week and remains at 15.79%.