4-H and FFA quiz bowl tests ag literacy

“Name a marsupial that lives in Nebraska,” comes the prompt from Dave Barnard at Wednesday’s 4-H and FFA Gage County Fair Team Quiz Bowl event.

A moment of perplexed silence passes between the two teams facing off in a contest to answer the most of 15 questions per round.

But in the audience, one spectator jumps up with excitement, raising his hand. He knows the answer, and he does all he can to not shout it out.

Eventually, one contestant answers correctly, “opossum,” and the young spectator, Henry Holtmeier, takes his seat again. Holtmeier is eager to join the contest with his team, the TC Aliens 2.0.

“We’ve studied this throughout the year,” Holtmeier said. “I really like competing in these.”

The team hailed from Tri County. Its members, Tri County students going into eighth grade, took home first place medals last year, when they were named the TC Aliens 1.0. This year, they aimed to place first in the more difficult senior division.

They said they prepared throughout the year for various quiz bowl competitions with binders full of facts. To them, the facts are their daily bread, indispensable pieces of information for their lives on different farms in the area.

The competition allows them an opportunity to test and share their knowledge.

“It gives people the chance to learn some things about different areas in agriculture before the fair begins in full,” Garrett Smidt, another member of TC Aliens 2.0, said.

That’s exactly the kind of information Barnard wants to impart on spectators and contestants alike with the competition.

“It’s all about ag literacy,” Barnard said. “…If you complain at the grocery store about your food prices rising, you should know all the channels that food needs to go through… When you’re pumping gas with ethanol, you come in contact with our ag sector.”

Barnard, a former FFA advisor at Tri County, said agriculture surrounds and shapes everything in the state of Nebraska. Alumni from Tri County’s FFA put on the event to drive that point home.

“You’d be surprised by how many adults come in to watch,” Barnard said. “They’ll be following along and seeing if they guess the right answer.”

Barnard said he’s even considered adding a third division, one for adults, to the afternoon’s competition. A little less than a dozen teams competed in the two separate divisions. The top two in each, determined by point totals, went home with medals.

But beyond the fanfare of victory, Barnard said the event is mostly about having fun and stirring up conversations.

“Maybe they’ll remember a question from the event and take it home to the kitchen table,” he said. “They might tell it to grandpa and grandma, and that could generate discussions about agriculture.”