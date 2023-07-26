After over four years of fundraising, renovations at the Gage County 4-H Inc. Building will begin after the fair.

Board Secretary Megan Overbeck said the board has been fundraising for several years, but a gifted memorial will allow them to do more renovations than they had planned.

“Gwendolyn Cooper had gifted the 4-H Inc. Building a larger amount in her will,” she said. “We are going to be able to have the roof redone, new insulation, new exterior walls, and replace all of the windows and doors. The doors will be fire safe.”

True Blue Construction has contracted with the board to complete the projects for an estimated $135,005.

The 4-H Inc. Board of Directors has always operated the building separate from the Gage County 4-H Council and the Gage County Ag Society. While it sits on the Gage County Fairgrounds, there was a 100 year lease agreement when it was being planned.

The building is almost 70 years old and has been needing repairs for several years. The foundation has settled and the roof is leaking in several years causing water damage.

Overbeck said after the building renovations have been completed by October there are plans to work on the parking lot.

“The Big Give project this year is to fix the parking area in front of the building,” she said. “That area needs to be safer for the many people who visit the building throughout the year. We also hope to redo the kitchen in the future.”

The five-member board works throughout the year to fund the monthly costs of the building including air conditioning throughout the fair which averages over $1,000. Rental of the building is also available.

Sheepgate Women’s Treatment Center works with the board to serve concessions in the building during the fair. The board will be serving breakfast on Thursday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The building closes at 9 p.m. during the fair.

The board is seeking new members to continue fundraising and daily operations.

More information can be found on the 4-H Building Inc. Facebook page.