Camp Jefferson near Fairbury was full of activity again this week for Camp Renegade.

Almost 70 campers 8-12 years old participated in games, leadership, crafts, canoeing and swimming on Monday and Tuesday.

The campers were from Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties. The majority of the youth attending are 4-H members.

Associate Extension Educator Jacie Milius said Camp Renegade is the first overnight camp for a lot of the youth.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “We’re seeing kids in a different setting than what we usually see them.”

Campers also planted flowers, did a STEM project of extracting DNA from saliva, and participated in skits. They will each have projects that they will be able to enter into the fair.

Extension Educator Tara Dunker said helping with the camp brings back a lot of memories.

“I didn’t come to Camp Renegade, but I remember a camp I went to every year as a kid and it was always a lot of fun," she said.

Saline County 4-H Assistant Maddie Werner said campers participated in the Ag Innovators project.

“This year’s theme for the national program is aerial agriculture,” she said. “Essentially the goal of the project is to make a path for a little robot or drone to follow to take water or fertilizer or whatever it may be to each of the fields.”

Campers also participated in flag raising and lowering ceremonies, camp songs during meal time in the mess hall and had a campfire on Monday evening. They were divided in cabins with 11 older youth counselors.

Camp Renegade concluded on Tuesday afternoon. Camp BLAST will be held on July 5-6.