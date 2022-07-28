4-H, FFA members compete for ribbons, fun at horse show

With the weight of the cool, morning breeze behind them, the nearly 40 competitors in Thursday's Gage County Fair 4-H and FFA Horse Show rode into the the Horse Arena for the opening ceremony.

The day of equestrian activities began with the Working Ranch Horse competition, which challenged riders to move cattle in a specific pattern. That meant they had to rely on not just their skill or the will of their horses, but also on the blind cooperation of a steer.

"I get nervous before going into competitions," Ty Moss, a senior division competitor said. "If the cattle don't cooperate, it becomes a lot harder... But I trust my horse because we're a team."

Moss, 16, is a 4-H veteran, with six years under his belt. He said he started because his mom was in the club in her childhood. Moss said he stayed in because of the passion his involvement sparked.

"I really started to love working with horses," he said.

Hadleigh Pryor, 9, said it's her first year in 4-H. Pryor competed in multiple events in the junior division.

"When I was really little, I saw people riding horses," she said. "I saw how fast it looked, and I wanted to be that."

Pryor said she trains two times a week during the fall, spring and summer.

"You have to keep working, and don't stop, even when it's really tough," she said.

For Sarah Donnehl, the office manager for the Gage County 4-H extension office who helped organize the events, the horse show is about challenging students and forging new relationships.

"I met so many of my friends when I did these kinds of things," Donnehl said. "These events bring people together, and they're a lot of fun... They challenge you and make you learn."

Thursday's events also included Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying, Ribbon Pulling, Ranch Horse Pleasure, Barrel Racing and Pole Bending. The students will continue to compete throughout until late Saturday afternoon.