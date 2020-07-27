4-H, FFA students given final Gage County Fair awards

After a week’s worth of fun and hard work, the 4-H shows at the Gage County Fair came to a close Sunday afternoon with a grand finale recognition at the grandstand.
Scholarships and other awards were given, and a parade of champions was held without students’ livestock this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Really, the most important part is giving [students] the recognition and the closure of the county fair,” Jacie Milius, the Gage County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator, said. “They’ve worked really hard, and it’s nice to give them an extra congratulations.”
The Gage County Ag Society awarded scholarships to Jetta Harvey, Ashtyn Humphreys and Lauren Trauernicht.
The Gage County 4-H Council awarded youth character scholarships to Ashtyn Humphreys, Kaitlyn Otto, Melina Kostal and Lauren Trauernicht.
Humphreys also received the The Evie Crawford 2020 scholarship and the Kracke scholarship.
“We go to seven county fairs per year, and there is nowhere in Nebraska that has the 4-H power of Gage County and the University of Nebraska Extension Office,” Dennis Henrichs, manager for Beatrice 77 Livestock and the event’s auctioneer, said. “That’s why you’ve got the stars in the 4-H. Great, great group.”
Clothing 4-H All-Star ribbons went to Ashtyn Humphreys for the Senior Division Champion project, Erin Oldemeyer for the Senior Division Reserve Champion project, Payton Smidt for the Intermediate Division Champion project, Garrett Smidt for the Intermediate Division Reserve Champion project, Elise Koehlmoos for the Junior Division Champion and Anna Pribyl for the Junior Division Reserve Champion project.
Food, Nutrition and Safety 4-H All-Star ribbons went to Emily Rempel for the Senior Division Champion project, Cole Young for the Senior Division Reserve Champion project, Ryan Rempel for the Intermediate Division Champion project, Mallory Schwab for the Intermediate Division Reserve Champion project, Mackenzie Person for the Junior Division Champion project and Wyatt Young for the Junior Division Reserve Champion project.
Home Environment 4-H All-Star ribbons went to Amber Dorn for the Senior Division Champion project, Rebekah Denton for the Senior Division Reserve Champion project, Mallory Schwab for the Intermediate Division Champion project, Jordyn Buss for the Intermediate Division Reserve Champion project, Anna Pribyl for the Junior Division Champion project and Kinley Bolyard for the Junior Division Reserve Champion project.
Photography 4-H All-Star ribbons went to Amber Dorn for the Senior Division Champion project, Caleb Oltman for the Senior Division Reserve Champion project, Isabelle Barkoudah for the Intermediate Division Champion project, Courtney Holliday and Lily Wiese for the Intermediate Division Reserve Champion project, Lily Sobotka for the Junior Division Champion project and Chloe Benson for the Junior Division Reserve Champion project.
Plant Science 4-H All-Star ribbons went to Caleb Oltman for the Senior Division Champion project, Hannah Parde for the Senior Division Reserve Champion project, Mallory Schwab for the Intermediate Division Champion project, Bailey Schwab for the Intermediate Division Reserve Champion project, Dayton Dohlmann for the Junior Division Champion project and Kinley Bolyard for the Junior Division Reserve Champion project.
Science, Engineering and Technology 4-H All-Star ribbons went to Autumn Schramm for the Senior Division Champion project, Avery Dieckman for the Senior Division Reserve Champion project, Colton Siefken for the Intermediate Division Champion project, Parker Person for the Intermediate Division Reserve Champion project, Dalton Dorn for the Junior Division Champion project and Mackenzie Person for the Junior Division Reserve Champion project.
The parade of champions students included Jordan Musil for winning Grand Champion Breeding Ewe, Grant Musil for winning Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Lamb, as well as Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe, Emily Rempel for winning Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Breeding Goat, Shaylee Keslar for winning Grand Champion Meat Goat, Bentley Myers for winning Reserve Champion Meat Goat, Charlotte Schuerman for winning Grand Champion Dairy Goat, Trevin Lang for winning Reserve Champion Dairy Goat, Colton Herfel for winning Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer, Trenton Kracke for winning Grand Champion Market Swine, Taelyn Lang for winning Grand Champion Dairy Cow, Olivia Lentfer for winning Reserve Champion Market Swine and Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, Reegan Kracke for winning Reserve Champion Breeding Swine, Brecken Niemeyer for winning Grand Champion Pen of Three Swine, Boone Keslar for winning Grand Champion Bucket Calf, Austin Kostal for winning Reserve Champion Bucket Calf, Lauren Trauernicht for winning Grand Champion Stocker Feeder, Rachel Buehler for winning Reserve Champion Market Heifer, Abbey Vales for winning Grand Champion Breeding Heifer and Grand Champion Market Steer. Tatum Schroeder for winning Reserve Champion Market Steer, Carly Rains for winning Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer, Landen Bjerrum for winning Junior Linden Tree Performance Award, Avery Schultis for winning the Intermediate Linden Tree Performance Award winner and Emerson Schultis for winning Senior Linden Tree Performance Award winner.
During the parade, Henrichs read statements from the students talking about their time in 4-H and FFA, their animals, and what how they want to work with agriculture and livestock in the future.
“The competition in Gage County is second to none in the state,” Trenton Kracke said. “It’s an honor to have been selected for this award two years in a row, and I look forward to taking my champion market hog into the Nebraska State Fair next month.”
“4-H and FFA are so important to me because of the lifelong friendships, lessons and acquaintances that I have made that will last far after any banners or ribbons,” Carly Rains said.
Milius said the projects are a nice byproduct of the county fair, not the main focus.
“The county fair is more about positive youth development, just learning and growing, having time with your family and doing that more than anything else,” Milius said.
After the awards, an auction was held for meat goats, market lambs, market beef and market swine, which Milius said will be divided among 4-H students according to the type of species and ribbon placement they have, as well as to the Ag Society to help fund next year’s fair.
