4-H, FFA students given final Gage County Fair awards

During the parade, Henrichs read statements from the students talking about their time in 4-H and FFA, their animals, and what how they want to work with agriculture and livestock in the future.

“The competition in Gage County is second to none in the state,” Trenton Kracke said. “It’s an honor to have been selected for this award two years in a row, and I look forward to taking my champion market hog into the Nebraska State Fair next month.”

“4-H and FFA are so important to me because of the lifelong friendships, lessons and acquaintances that I have made that will last far after any banners or ribbons,” Carly Rains said.

Milius said the projects are a nice byproduct of the county fair, not the main focus.

“The county fair is more about positive youth development, just learning and growing, having time with your family and doing that more than anything else,” Milius said.

After the awards, an auction was held for meat goats, market lambs, market beef and market swine, which Milius said will be divided among 4-H students according to the type of species and ribbon placement they have, as well as to the Ag Society to help fund next year’s fair.

