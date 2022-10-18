4-H member finds love for photography

Caleb Oltman, 16, has been involved with 4-H for around eight years.

During those years he has had been involved with several projects like baking and LEGOs, but his favorite is photography.

“Now that I can drive, I can go to different places and take pictures,” Oltman said.

Oltman said that he used his iPhone to take the pictures and has learned to edit in Light Room and Photoshop.

One of Oltman’s favorite photos is in an alley way Beatrice.

“I bumped up the exposure, changed the contrast, and messed around the colors in a photo editing app,” he said. “It’s a nice picture.”

He said that he would like to develop his photography skills so he does minimal editing.

He said that his mom, Amy, and his grandma, Patty Folkerts, have helped him build his interest in 4-H and photography.

“When I was little, my mom and grandma had me photograph a bunch of stuff for 4-H projects,” he said. “When COVID hit, I started going around town and taking photos. I found it to be really calming.”

Oltman, a junior at Beatrice High School, said he is involved in Theatre and often works with the lights and sound at the Hevelone Center.

He plans to attend the University of Nebraska and major in accounting after high school.

“I would like to get a camera and maybe have a side-hustle as a photographer, but right now I’m just enjoying trying different things with my phone,” Oltman said. “4-H has definitely helped me develop my skills.”

Oltman is an independent Member of Gage County 4-H. Many of his photos are posted on Instagram @pics_with_caleb.

For more information on 4-H in Gage County contact the Extension Office at 402-223-1384.