Ten-year Gage County 4-H members Tatum Schroeder and Peyton Smidt have been working as interns at the Extension office throughout the summer.

Schroeder said she was interested in getting more involved in 4-H.

“I wanted to get more involved and see what happened behind the scenes of the fair,” she said. “I wanted to see what everyone did to make everything run smoothly.”

As a senior at Diller-Odell High School, Schroeder said she was still considering her career options, but had narrowed it down between agriculture and the medical field.

Smidt said she was interested in working at the Extension Office because it was a job opportunity.

“I wanted to work at a full time job this summer, but also needed it to be flexible,” she said. “I’ve been a part of 4-H for several years and it has given me an opportunity to give back to the organization that I’ve always cared about.”

She continued that it has given her valuable experience with young children also.

“I’m interested in working as a school psychologist and was able to work at a few camps and workshops," Smidt said. "That knowledge will definitely carry over.”

Smidt is a senior at Tri County this school year and plans to go to University of Nebraska or Kansas State.

Both girls said this has been a valuable experience. The camps and working with the younger youth throughout the county has been the highlight of their summer.

Extension Educator Tara Dunker said she hopes they will consider coming back.

“We hope they will come back for summer jobs in the future,” she said. “We’ve enjoyed having them.”