The final day of the fair gave some 4-H youth the opportunity to show off their companion animal in the Extension Office meeting room.

There were five cats, seven dogs and a few other animals.

Each 4-Her brought their pet to the front of the room and introduced them to the judge. They gave a short presentation on the type of food they ate, exercise, entertainment and general care.

Judge Tanna Jensen-Nelson of Weeping Water asked each youth questions about the animals breed, structure or health.

The room was full of family and friends watching the Sunday morning event.