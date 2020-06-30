4 Quilts of Valor presented at family reunion

PRINCETON -- Four Vietnam War veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor on Sunday afternoon in Princeton at a Trauernicht family reunion.
Family members met at Leon and Nelvie Lienemann’s home, where the quilts were presented.
“My parents, Alfered and Deana Trauernicht, had nine children,” she said. “We had always had a Trauernicht cousin reunion every other year, but as we’ve gotten older, we haven’t met as often. But we wanted to do this for the Vietnam veterans in our family. My mom even came out. She’s 96 years old.”
Malinda Stanley of Omaha said she had taken a few sewing classes with a friend, Cindy Winter. She had donated to Iowa Public Television and received a quilt kit. Knowing she didn’t want to ruin the patriotic fabric, Malinda asked Cindy to help her with the quilt for her brother, Jimmy Trauernicht.
In the process, the women met LindaKay Hermesch, of Fremont, with the Quilt of Valor Foundation.
The Quilt of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 with the mission of honoring and comforting Veterans with quilts. There are 10,000 volunteers from throughout the United States and as of June 28, 2020, there have been 251,138 quilts registered and awarded.
“We know that our veterans don’t serve alone. Their families serve too. A lot of times the Vietnam veterans weren’t welcomed home by their communities,” said Hermesch. “Whether you were boots in country or served in the states, every man had a job to do.”
Jimmy Trauernicht served in the Navy from 1968- 1971. He served on the USS Kittyhawk and Enterprise, stationed in Iceland for a year.
Rolland Trauernicht served from 1966- 1968 in the Marine Corps. He was a Corporal FSR (Communications – Force Service Regimen).
Roger Fritzen served in the Air Force from 1965-1969 as an aerospace repair mechanic.
Arlan Kelle was a Sargent in Communications in the Air Force from 1970- 1976.
Willard Trauernicht was also awarded a quilt, however was not able to attend. He served from 1966- 1972 with the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Office, Dover Mortuary. He was a Technical Sargent – Hydraulic mechanic.
“We had cousins that chose not to participate and that is their right,” Stanley said. “We also would have honored Robert Trauernicht today as he served two tours of duty during Vietnam, however, he is deceased. We want to remember him today.”
Stanley also presented each Quilt of Valor recipient with a book that had each state represented with a history of the pattern. She encouraged the veterans to tell stories from their time of service when they visited during the meal later that evening.
“I didn’t know this until recently, but my mother wrote letters to Jimmy every day which he shared with other service men who didn’t receive much mail,” said Stanley.
The men also received certificates from the Quilt of Valor Foundation in honor of their service.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.