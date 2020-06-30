4 Quilts of Valor presented at family reunion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRINCETON -- Four Vietnam War veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor on Sunday afternoon in Princeton at a Trauernicht family reunion.

Family members met at Leon and Nelvie Lienemann’s home, where the quilts were presented.

“My parents, Alfered and Deana Trauernicht, had nine children,” she said. “We had always had a Trauernicht cousin reunion every other year, but as we’ve gotten older, we haven’t met as often. But we wanted to do this for the Vietnam veterans in our family. My mom even came out. She’s 96 years old.”

Malinda Stanley of Omaha said she had taken a few sewing classes with a friend, Cindy Winter. She had donated to Iowa Public Television and received a quilt kit. Knowing she didn’t want to ruin the patriotic fabric, Malinda asked Cindy to help her with the quilt for her brother, Jimmy Trauernicht.

In the process, the women met LindaKay Hermesch, of Fremont, with the Quilt of Valor Foundation.

The Quilt of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 with the mission of honoring and comforting Veterans with quilts. There are 10,000 volunteers from throughout the United States and as of June 28, 2020, there have been 251,138 quilts registered and awarded.