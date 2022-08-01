40 4-H members participate in swine show

The Swine Show was held on Saturday morning during the Gage County Fair, where approximately 40 youth participated in showmanship classes.

While only five pigs were exhibited in breeding classes of the show, around 70 hogs were shown in market barrow and market gilt divisions.

Trace Mulligan from Manhattan, Kan. worked as the judge for the swine show.

Mulligan is originally from Scott City, Kan. He and his family own and operate Mulligan Show Pigs and raise purebred and crossbred show pigs.

Mulligan and is a recent graduate at Kansas State University where he majored in Animal Sciences and Industry. He was a member of the 2020 National Champion Livestock Judging Team and the High Team at the American Royal. Prior to attending KSU, Trace was a member of the livestock judging team at Hutchinson Community College where he was an All-American.

“It’s certainly been a pleasure to be at the Gage County Fair. Really nice set of pigs here today, but more importantly I saw a really good bunch of kids.”

“I know the hog show is really competitive, but looking back on my time in the show ring I think the biggest win is growing great young people. There’s not a better place to do that than the show ring and the barn.”