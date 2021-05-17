40% now vaccinated against COVID-19 in southeast Nebraska

Southeast Nebraska reached a vaccination milestone with 40% of the population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement comes from Public Health Solutions, which oversees five counties in the area.

The organization has started offering Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines at all scheduled community clinics. Also as of this week, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals age 12 years or older, while Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are approved for 18 and older. Minors under the age of 19 must have parent or guardian consent to receive vaccination.

“We would love to reach 50% fully vaccinated in our district by the end of May," said Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director. “By offering all three vaccines, we hope this will encourage everyone to research which vaccine they are most comfortable with, and walk-in to one of our clinics. No pre-registration is needed.”

According to the department’s weekly report, last week there were three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gage, 12 in Saline, four in Jefferson, two in Thayer and one in Fillmore counties, for a weekly total of 22.