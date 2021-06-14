6 new COVID-19 cases reported in area

Case numbers of COVID-19 continue to fall in southeast Nebraska, with just six new cases reported in the five-county area.

The weekly figures were released by Public Health Solutions, which reported there was one new case in Gage, three new cases in Saline and two new cases in Jefferson counties.

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Thayer or Fillmore counties.

The positivity rate of testing for the week was 4.17% in Gage, 14.29% in Jefferson and 8.82% in Saline counties amounting to 6.25% for the overall district.

A press release from Public Health Solutions stated vaccinations continue in the district, offered at multiple locations including pharmacies, medical clinics, hospitals, and the Public Health Solutions main office.

Information on locating a vaccine appointment can be found online at www.phsneb.org.

The organization is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. These clinics are walk-in only, no appointment necessary.

For more information, please call the PHS office at 402-826-3880.

