7 arrested in Fairbury drug investigation

Seven people were arrested after warrants were served in Fairbury as part of a drug investigation.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted two separate warrant searches on residences at 1013 A St. and 1019 A St. in Fairbury.

A press release stated that upon service of the warrants, items involving illegal narcotics including marijuana, THC wax, and methamphetamine, as well as a deadly weapon, were located within the residence.

Seven subjects were taken into custody who were in the residence.

These individuals are identified as and charged with:

Leslie A. Hobaugh: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lilleann S. Ingrao: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wesley R. Ramirez: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody D. Taylor: Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary A. Ingrao: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.