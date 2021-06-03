7 arrested in Fairbury drug investigation

Seven people were arrested after warrants were served in Fairbury as part of a drug investigation.
On Tuesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted two separate warrant searches on residences at 1013 A St. and 1019 A St. in Fairbury.
A press release stated that upon service of the warrants, items involving illegal narcotics including marijuana, THC wax, and methamphetamine, as well as a deadly weapon, were located within the residence.
Seven subjects were taken into custody who were in the residence.
These individuals are identified as and charged with:
Leslie A. Hobaugh: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lilleann S. Ingrao: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley R. Ramirez: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody D. Taylor: Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary A. Ingrao: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Buddy C. Powell: felony child abuse, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC wax, possession of marijuana.