7 arrested in Fairbury drug investigation
7 arrested in Fairbury drug investigation

Seven people were arrested after warrants were served in Fairbury as part of a drug investigation.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted two separate warrant searches on residences at 1013 A St. and 1019 A St. in Fairbury.

A press release stated that upon service of the warrants, items involving illegal narcotics including marijuana, THC wax, and methamphetamine, as well as a deadly weapon, were located within the residence.

Seven subjects were taken into custody who were in the residence.

These individuals are identified as and charged with:

Leslie A. Hobaugh: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lilleann S. Ingrao: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wesley R. Ramirez: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody D. Taylor: Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary A. Ingrao: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Buddy C. Powell: felony child abuse, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC wax, possession of marijuana.

Alicia A. Powell: felony child abuse, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia., possession of THC wax, possession of marijuana.

The case remains under investigation at this time and additional charges may be filed, the press release stated.

