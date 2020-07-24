88 year old continues supporting the Gage County Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don Finch has only missed one Gage County Fair in his life.

On Wednesday morning, the 88 year old watched the dairy show and said he wasn’t going to let COVID-19 stop him from coming out and supporting the kids.

“I had Polio in 1952 so I didn’t make it that year,” said Finch.

Finch served as the first president of the 4-H Building Inc. on the Gage County Fairgrounds.

“I was leader of a 4-H club at that time,” he said. “There was only one building on the fairgrounds at that time. The home-ec girls had projects on the north side and the hogs were on the south side.

“In 1955, leaders and parents came together and decided we needed a new building. We did fundraisers and the rural community really pulled together to make it happen. By the third year we had the building up and half paid for.

4-H Building Inc. is a non-profit corporation. The vision was to provide a place for the local youth to showcase their projects during the Gage County Fair, have club events and for the community to have a place to hold gatherings.

“I can’t take much credit,” Finch said. “There were oodles of people that did as much and more work than I did.”