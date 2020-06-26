A busy summer ahead

4-H and FFA families, please join us for the information meeting via zoom on Monday, June 29, 7 p.m. to learn about the format of the 2020 Gage County Fair and answer your questions. Call the Extension Office to pre-register and we’ll send you the link, 402-223-1384.
Learning at Summer 4-H Workshops
Summer learning and fun is the best for 4-H members. We are happy to be back in the in-person teaching business and offer these workshops yet this summer by Jacie Milius: Shorts and Scrunchies Workshop, July 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Tie Dye Workshops on July 3, beginning level from 9 a.m. – noon and advanced level form 1-4 p.m. Call the Extension Office to register and join in the fun.
State Fair Livestock Nomination Deadline
4-H and FFA exhibitors with plans to show livestock at the Nebraska State Fair are reminded of the July 1 deadline for online nomination: https://showstockmgr.com/
4-H Fashion Show
One of the most exciting pre-fair events is the annual Fashion Show, Monday, July 13, scheduled for the 4-H Building this year with judging in the morning and public show that evening at 7:00. Modeling sewn garments, purchased garments, showing Quilts of Valor and other quilts give participants the skills of sewing, consumer buying, sewing and creating quilts. 4-H members should note the pre-entry date of July 6. See fairbook (p. 54). Thank you to award sponsors Blossom Khardt and Diane’s Dresses, Etc. for your ongoing support!
County Fair Takes a New Look in 2020
4-H and FFA youth will be exhibiting and showing livestock, small animals, and horses at the 2020 Gage County Fair. New look with lots of changes but full support, as always, from the Gage County Ag Society and the Extension/4-H staff. The fairbook is linked on our website (gage.unl.edu) for you to print. Deadline to enter exhibits online is July 15, we’ll open the website next week. Entry day is Tuesday, July 21, with staggered entry times in the 4-H Building and Ag Hall. Livestock shows are set for the week with “show and go” format. Exhibits are released Sunday. Together we are “Nebraska Strong” and proud at the Gage County Fair!
We Need You
It’s a community event that is successful with the help of so many volunteers. If you would like to help at the fair with 4-H exhibits, shows, horse shows, or helping the Ag Society, contact the Extension office. Thank you in advance. Making it fun gets the job done. 4-H grows kids, life skills, leadership, families, volunteers, and strong communities.
Clover Kids – Pre 4-H
Many kids tag along to 4-H activities; they can’t wait to join 4-H. Or maybe kids don’t know about 4-H but want to find out what it’s all about. We offer Clover Kids, a non-competitive experience for kids ages 5-7 with online enrollment. Adult volunteers work with children in simple, fun activities. The fairbook lists the fair classes; entry day is Tuesday, July 21. Clover Kids modeling is at the 4-H Fashion Show, July 13, 4-H Building. Future 4-H members, don’t miss the fun!
Quote of Note: We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.