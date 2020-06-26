A busy summer ahead

County Fair Takes a New Look in 2020

4-H and FFA youth will be exhibiting and showing livestock, small animals, and horses at the 2020 Gage County Fair. New look with lots of changes but full support, as always, from the Gage County Ag Society and the Extension/4-H staff. The fairbook is linked on our website (gage.unl.edu) for you to print. Deadline to enter exhibits online is July 15, we’ll open the website next week. Entry day is Tuesday, July 21, with staggered entry times in the 4-H Building and Ag Hall. Livestock shows are set for the week with “show and go” format. Exhibits are released Sunday. Together we are “Nebraska Strong” and proud at the Gage County Fair!

We Need You

It’s a community event that is successful with the help of so many volunteers. If you would like to help at the fair with 4-H exhibits, shows, horse shows, or helping the Ag Society, contact the Extension office. Thank you in advance. Making it fun gets the job done. 4-H grows kids, life skills, leadership, families, volunteers, and strong communities.

Clover Kids – Pre 4-H