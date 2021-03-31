A challenging year for Gage County: Wednesday marks one year since first COVID-19 death

Tasha Hesman wasn’t surprised to see the COVID-19 pandemic reach the level it did.
As Beatrice Community Hospital’s chief nursing officer, she was watching events unfold across the nation and felt it was only a matter of time before cases were reported in Gage County, and then began to climb.
“I did believe it could go as bad as it was,” she recalled. “It became pretty evident with the first exposure in our area in Fremont that we needed a call to action to make strategic moves and prepare as best we could to care for the community.”
According to the latest data from Public Health Solutions there have been 2,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gage County, and 46 confirmed deaths.
Wednesday March 31 marks one year since the first death in Gage County that was linked to the virus.
As cases began to be reported in the area, a COVID-19 task force was created at the hospital. Hesman also served on unified command, a group of community leaders that kept a close watch on trends and recommendations.
“We created a COVID wing and spent a lot of time training with our staff regarding personal protective equipment and worked through a lot of the nursing and patient care processes to make sure we were doing everything in the safest way possible,” Hesman said. “We looked at testing and how to get Gage County and Beatrice to be able to do these things and keep everybody as safe as possible.”
Daily meetings were held to determine what supplies were needed. One of the most challenging parts of the pandemic for health care workers was adapting to recommendations from the CDC, given how fast guidelines changed as doctors tried to understand the new virus.
“As soon as we would make a change regarding a process or whatever was going on at the time, somebody come out with a new recommendation and a lot of the time it felt everything was changing rather quickly,” Hesman said. “The challenging part was getting it out to everybody. As soon as you did something it felt like it changed in five minutes
“I think it was tough to come to work. It was really hard, but every one of our health care professionals knew this is what we signed on to do and they all really came together because they knew they were the only ones who could do this. But those days were really hard. There were a lot of tears in the hospital, fear and wondering how long we could go through this.”
Beatrice Community Hospital has 20 beds available for patients, excluding those in the maternity ward. When COVID cases peaked in Gage County last November, 14 of those beds were occupied by COVID patients.
Some officials believed a mask mandate in Beatrice that went into effect last year contributed to the decline in case numbers, and a falling risk level for contracting the virus.
The mask mandate was put into effect when Gage County was in the red section of Public Health Solutions' risk dial in mid-November. The mandate was allowed to expire around two months later.
Mayor Stan Wirth said it’s not his place to say if the mandate helped slow the spread or not, and added officials did what they felt was best based on the information available. Wirth served on the board of health, which was put in place by the City Council to regularly meet regarding COVID-19. The board was made up of city officials and health care workers.
“I think the board of health took matters into their own hands and said that was what we felt needed to be done to protect the majority of citizens in Beatrice,” Wirth recalled. “Those people opposed to it at our public hearings were not representing infectious disease specialists or medical professionals. We based our decision solely on guidelines from Public Health Solutions, University of Nebraska Medical Center and the CDC. We felt that was the information we needed in our back pocket to roll this out to the public in effort to keep them safe.”
Many of the patients first treated in Beatrice were ultimately transferred to other hospitals for treatment. But as larger areas also became overwhelmed with higher case numbers, local health officials had their own fears of running out of room.
“In the midst of it, it felt like it was just not ending,” Hesman recalled. “A lot of times (patients) had fever, respiratory complications and difficulty breathing. That was the biggest thing we saw, the inability to maintain oxygen. Sometimes we were seeing a lot of pressure and pain.
“People were coming in sicker and sicker and we were worried about what we would be able to do if we got a call from Lincoln or Omaha saying they couldn’t take any of our patients. How would we manage that?”
Hesman is thankful hospital officials didn’t have to answer that question. When things were the busiest, she said there were some instances where patients had to wait to be transferred, and staff did an amazing job caring for them until space opened up.
“I think we were just operating every day on what we needed to do and how to make it through,” Hesman said. “My job is to make sure staff are taken care of. Mentally, this was very taxing on our team, very challenging because it’s never been this way in health care. It was very hard, but our team really pulled through and we’re hopefully on the other side of this.”
Vaccines are now widely available for adults in Gage County, and the first group of hospital workers received the Moderna vaccine in late December.
“I think everyone felt at that time like it was the beginning of the light at the end of this long dark tunnel,” Hesman recalled. “Since that point, we have started to see a lot less COVID positive patients. Less of our staff has been out with COVID-like symptoms or are testing positive. It definitely was a turning point.”
Hesman said there are currently no COVID patients at the hospital, and she encouraged anyone with questions about getting a vaccine to contact their health care provider.