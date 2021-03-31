A challenging year for Gage County: Wednesday marks one year since first COVID-19 death

“People were coming in sicker and sicker and we were worried about what we would be able to do if we got a call from Lincoln or Omaha saying they couldn’t take any of our patients. How would we manage that?”

Hesman is thankful hospital officials didn’t have to answer that question. When things were the busiest, she said there were some instances where patients had to wait to be transferred, and staff did an amazing job caring for them until space opened up.

“I think we were just operating every day on what we needed to do and how to make it through,” Hesman said. “My job is to make sure staff are taken care of. Mentally, this was very taxing on our team, very challenging because it’s never been this way in health care. It was very hard, but our team really pulled through and we’re hopefully on the other side of this.”

Vaccines are now widely available for adults in Gage County, and the first group of hospital workers received the Moderna vaccine in late December.

“I think everyone felt at that time like it was the beginning of the light at the end of this long dark tunnel,” Hesman recalled. “Since that point, we have started to see a lot less COVID positive patients. Less of our staff has been out with COVID-like symptoms or are testing positive. It definitely was a turning point.”

Hesman said there are currently no COVID patients at the hospital, and she encouraged anyone with questions about getting a vaccine to contact their health care provider.

