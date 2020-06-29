A fond farewell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After serving First Mennonite Church for nine years, Pastor Brett Klingenberg and his family are moving to a farm in Kansas. His final sermon was from the hay loft in a barn on Sunday.

The congregation sat under a shade tree in lawn chairs in front of the barn for the service.

“Over the years, Pastor Brett has given his sermon from a number of creative places, but his was the first time it has been from his hay loft,” said Jerry Reimer, Deacon.

Klingenberg will be moving to Peabody, Kan.

“I could give you the history of the farm and a tour, but to understand the details of the decisions that were made, we would need to talk with Fred Claussen. He built all the buildings on the farm with the help of his wife, Katie,” said Klingenberg.

Klingenberg continued on with the sermon describing Job and God’s design for our lives.

“We have shared worship and work, happy and sad occasions, committee meetings, service projects, hospital visits, shepherd groups, Bible studies, coffee at the Co-op and Country Cookin," said Kingenberg. "We’ve eaten a lot of great food and had conversation in your homes.

“I leave as your pastor with cherished memories of our times together.”