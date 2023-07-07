Richard Hovendick loved Beatrice and being involved in the community for the past 69 years.

Dick, as he was known, died at the age of 92 on July 4.

Born in Herman, Neb., he later served in the Army during the Korean War. He considered Beatrice his home.

He met and married the love of his life, Jackie Griffiths, at the University of Nebraska. They were married 63 years prior to her passing in 2018.

Dick managed farms and sold insurance after he and Jackie were married. Later, his father-in-law, asked him to consider becoming a funeral director.

His son, Steve Hovendick said his parents had just had their fourth child and his dad was working part-time in Kansas City.

“He was going to school to become a funeral director and working part-time at a convenience store,” he said.

Dick's son Rich Hovendick said his dad had just been honored for 60 years of service as a funeral director.

“The funeral home has been in the family for 80 years,” he said. “There have been four generations with my maternal grandfather, dad, myself and now Sam.”

Griffiths-Hovendick has locations in Beatrice, Wymore, Adams and DeWitt. His family said Dick was involved in each of those community events when he could.

Dick’s life was marked by his dedication to his family. He is survived by his four sons, one daughter, and their spouses. He has ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Steve said his dad missed his mom after her passing and continued to love her throughout his life.

“He kept her portrait by the fireplace and said 'good morning sweety' and 'good night' every day,” he said. “It wasn’t like he was depressed or cried and whined. It was a part of life and he missed her. It was with a respect.”

Granddaughter Sam Thompson said he lit up when he saw his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“He may not have always remembered their name, but he would light up,” she said.

Steve said he never talked with his dad on the phone until after his mom died.

“She would just relay the information, but then after mom passed, if he would get lonely, he would just pick up the phone and call people," he recalled.

Steve noted that he felt like his dad shined as a parent when his children became young adults.

“He really engaged with us when he could talk about business and character as an adult,” he said.

Dick had been involved in the community and served on many boards, in his church, and service organizations. He had been an active member of the Rotary Club for 57 years.

Rotarian Jim Nelson said Dick was always welcoming and friendly.

“When I moved to Beatrice in 1983 I was invited to Rotary,” he said. “Dick always made people feel welcome. He would ask about family and was encouraging. He was always at the meeting on Thursday and would always talk to the speaker after. He was a nice, friendly and caring man. We’re going to miss him.”

Steve noted that his dad often told the story of hospitals merging in Beatrice.

“I don’t remember this, but at the time the idea of merging the Lutheran Hospital and the Mennonite Hospital was pretty contentious,” he said. “Dad would say that the first meeting happened in his living room. He helped bring the community together.”

Rich said that most of the members of each board were Lutheran or Mennonite respectfully, but Dick was Episcopalian and more neutral.

“He was a mediator and an important part of the community,” he said.

Rich said his dad had once commented on the number of awards he and his family had received.

“We have all been recognized in the community, but commented that the award I had gotten from 4-H said more than any of the others,” he said. “It’s about integrity, reputation and character. He would always tell us “I gave you a name, it’s your job to live up to it.”

Sam said that some people might think that is prideful.

“It wasn’t said in a prideful way,” she said. “It was setting an expectation of character. A high expectation and standard."

“Growing up we went to a lot of church dinners and community events,” Rich added. “It always impressed me that he knew a lot of people and would stop and talk. He touched a lot of people. That continued throughout his life.”

Sam noted that Dick may have built his business on relationship, but it became a ministry to him.

“He was strong and professional, but he was never afraid to take someone’s hand and cry with them,” she said. “We do compassion in our business.”

Rich said he had a good sense of humor and had a lot of one liners, and added his dad never said he retired.

“He would say he was slowing down, but he was a funeral director as long as possible,” he said. “He would tell us if your body and mind allow you to work, then retirement is not something to consider.”

Daughter-in-law Linda Hovendick said he hated it when he got sick and wasn’t able to come in to work.

“He said that’s not the way he wanted it to end,” she said. “That was a big thing to him.”

Steve noted that Dick continued to go to community events and “work the room” by talking to people.

“Part of his legacy was that he never quit being a part of the community.”

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, July 10 at 1 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal.