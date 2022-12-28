A look back: Reflecting on the Sunland's biggest stories of the year

As 2022 comes to a close, the Daily Sun is taking a look back at some of the biggest stories of the year from the Sunland.

Construction starts on new elementary school

Plans for a new consolidated elementary school in Beatrice are starting to take shape.

In October, officials gathered in east Beatrice to break ground on the site of a new elementary school that will serve students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

The school will be built near the intersection of Lincoln and North 33rd streets, north of the current high school. It’s the result of a joint venture between Beatrice Public Schools and Educational Services Unit 5.

The school is expected to be put into service in the fall of 2024. The district's vision for the building has been a priority since 2015.

Both the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Directors and Educational Services Unit 5 Board of Directors approved resolutions last October to enter into the agreement that forms the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency.

The interlocal agreement formed a new public body to plan a new school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

Over the last three years Beatrice Public Schools has been researching building options that would address the learning conditions, life safety code violations and inefficiencies with the current prekindergarten through eighth grade schools.

Beatrice 6 payments nearing an end

Heading into 2023, Gage County has one remaining payment to six people wrongfully convicted of murder in downtown Beatrice.

In anticipation of paying off the entire $28.1 million judgment, the Gage County Board of Supervisors in August voted to remove a sales tax at the end of this year.

The half-cent sales tax was approved nearly three years ago and went into effect at the start of 2020 to raise funds for the Beatrice 6 judgment against Gage County.

The additional sales tax had raised $4.7 million at that time for the judgment.

Board members initially estimated it would take around nine years to pay off the judgment, though the number was significantly reduced thanks to the sales tax revenue, a nearly $6 million settlement with the county’s insurance carriers regarding the case and a bill approved by the legislature in 2021.

Introduced by District 30 Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, that bill provides $4 million in state funds over two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill applies to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but was driven by the Beatrice 6 case.

Dorn also spearheaded the sales tax bill that is now being removed.

The county was ordered to pay the judgment after losing the federal civil rights case filed by Joseph White, Ada JoAnn Taylor, James Dean, Thomas Winslow, Kathleen Gonzalez and Debra Shelden in 2009.

Following a 1989 cold case investigation into the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment four years earlier, the six were convicted and spent a combined 75 years in prison.

DNA evidence later pointed to a seventh person — Bruce Allen Smith, who died in 1992 — as the actual perpetrator.

They were exonerated in 2008, and the next year, sued Gage County for the reckless investigation that landed them in prison.

After two mistrials, a federal jury found enough evidence that then-deputy Burdette Searcey and then-reserve deputy Wayne Price had violated the six's rights, awarding them a combined $28.1 million.

DeWitt factory closing, again

A tool manufacturer announced plans in November to shut down a nearby manufacturing plant.

Malco Products, a developer and manufacturer of high-grade tools, announced plans to cease its locking-handle tool division after fulfilling current customer orders.

Malco’s headquarters are in Annandale, Minn., and the facility where the locking handle products are manufactured is in DeWitt. The company had 63 workers at the location at the time of the announcement.

Malco purchased the DeWitt facility in 2017, with a goal to produce locking handle pliers and introduced the Eagle Grip line.

Malco’s DeWitt location is at the former Vise-Grip factory in the center of town.

More than 300 jobs were cut in 2008 when Newell Rubbermaid, the owner of the Vise-Grip brand and its plant in DeWitt, with a population of around 500, announced production would be transferred to China.

Malco’s remaining inventory of locking handle pliers and clamps will be available for purchase by locating an online seller on the Eagle Grip website until sold out.

High speed internet coming to rural Gage County

Officials are using federal funds to spearhead a project aiming to bring high-speed internet to rural areas in Gage County.

The County Board of Supervisors in September approved an agreement with NextLink Internet for the rural broadband project. Project plans date back to around a year ago, and are the result of Gage County receiving just over $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds last year that are earmarked for water, sewer or broadband projects.

The broadband service is expected to be available to customers in two years, with prices starting at $49.95 for 100 Mbps service. Haxby said there will be no speed throttling and it will be available to 950 homes in northern Gage County.

Fiber lines will be buried throughout the county, and potential customers will be able to sign up for the service at a later date.

Under the agreement all of the funds awarded to Gage County would be put toward the project, with the company awarded the project picking up the remainder of the cost over time.

The total project was previously estimated to be up to a $12 million investment in Gage County.

Beatrice Community Hospital works on latest expansion

A new structure that will someday be a medical clinic is taking shape next to Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine, a new clinic that will be an expansion to the existing hospital north of town on Highway 77, is currently being built.

Once completed, three current clinics will consolidate to the location, including Gage County Medical Clinic, Beatrice Medical Center and the existing Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine Clinic.

The $13.3 million, 22,450 square foot addition to the building should be done in the spring.

Focus on the patient and giving them a similar experience when they see their provider is a top priority, and the expansion will ultimately provide a better patient experience.

Downtown senior living center closes for good

Staff and residents of the Kensington Senior Living Center in Beatrice were surprised in March to learn the center was closing its doors in 2022.

Agemark Senior Living, which owns the downtown center in Beatrice, announced the location would cease operations on April 15.

Officials said rising costs hurt the business in recent years, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agemark said the pandemic resulted in increased operating costs, and the company was unable to find solutions that wouldn’t have a negative impact on patient care.

The Kensington had 45 staff members and 43 residents at the time of the announcement.

Many residents were expected to relocate to Homestead House in Beatrice.

Initially a hotel, the building was constructed in 1924 to replace the original Paddock Hotel, which was built in 1887 and was destroyed by a fire in 1919.

The Paddock Hotel ceased operation in 1970 and was then converted to a residence for senior citizens. The Paddock Hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

Gage County Gives

An annual day of giving event had another strong turnout in 2022, with several agencies benefiting from Big Give Gage.

A total of 61 agencies were represented at an October event and were given their allotted amount of the $329,663.09 raised.

Each organization registered with Big Give Gage noting a project and a fundraising goal.

Don Vetrovsky, Gage County Foundation, said during the 24-hour giving event contributions came from twenty-three different states and 58 different communities supported the event. A total of 673 donors participated.

Gina Heckey, Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, noted that several sponsors and a grant provided $26,000 that allowed for bonus and matching funds.

Donors could pre-give starting Sept. 1 on the website, however the majority of the donations were received from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. In-person giving was also available at Vintage Venue in Beatrice from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.