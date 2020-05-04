A new way of learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Southeast Community College-Beatrice, like most colleges, had transitioned to virtual learning in March for the remainder of the spring semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From some programs, it was an easy transition.

“There are aspects of teaching in a virtual environment with online learning that SCC has excelled at for a number of years," said Kristin Ruiz, director of the college's nursing program. "Other aspects that had traditionally been offered in a face-to-face format, such as hands-on learning and a number of student support services, presented a unique challenge.”

“I feel our faculty and staff have met that challenge. We are very determined to provide our students with the best possible services and education. I have been very impressed with how our faculty and staff have responded.”

SCC-Beatrice is taking extra steps to make the transition easier on students.

“We are reaching out by phone as well as conducting Zoom meetings to work with students on a variety of topics from financial aid to mock interviews to student success and retention," said Toni Landenberger, Assistant Campus Director and Dean of Students in Beatrice.