A new way of learning

Southeast Community College-Beatrice, like most colleges, had transitioned to virtual learning in March for the remainder of the spring semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From some programs, it was an easy transition.
“There are aspects of teaching in a virtual environment with online learning that SCC has excelled at for a number of years," said Kristin Ruiz, director of the college's nursing program. "Other aspects that had traditionally been offered in a face-to-face format, such as hands-on learning and a number of student support services, presented a unique challenge.”
“I feel our faculty and staff have met that challenge. We are very determined to provide our students with the best possible services and education. I have been very impressed with how our faculty and staff have responded.”
SCC-Beatrice is taking extra steps to make the transition easier on students.
“We are reaching out by phone as well as conducting Zoom meetings to work with students on a variety of topics from financial aid to mock interviews to student success and retention," said Toni Landenberger, Assistant Campus Director and Dean of Students in Beatrice.
“We have the technology to allow many staff to answer their SCC phone lines from home, though we are finding that students are emailing more frequently than calling which is the opposite of a normal situation. We are coming up with some creative solutions such as providing virtual tours, we are expanding our student life social media presence, and we are looking at how we can provide more forms and processes online.”
The college has also set up an emergency fund to help current students who are suffering a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 situation. This fund has already provided grants in excess of $60,000.
DQuinton Robertson, a diversified agriculture student, admitted it has been challenging to transition to virtual learning for himself and other ag students.
“It has been difficult to focus on classes while I’m working full-time hours. I try to do some classwork early in the morning and then when I get home, but there are a lot of distractions,” said Robertson.
“It was easier for me to go into the classroom.”
Robertson said some of his friends returned to their family farm for the spring and some talked about dropping out and retaking classes later.
“Some people were just venting out of frustration, I’m sure," Robertson said. "I’m trying to give my full attention to all six of my classes, but it’s hard."
