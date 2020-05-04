A proud beef state

Agriculture is the largest industry in the state of Nebraska and cattle production is the largest segment of that industry.
“We really work all year to provide education, research and promote beef, but it is especially true in May during Beef Month,” said Adam Wegner, Director of Marketing with the Nebraska Beef Council.
“With over $6.5 billion in cattle sales each year, the beef cattle industry has an unmistakable impact on almost everyone in Nebraska,” said Wegner.
During the Governor’s Press Conference on May 1, 2020, declaring May to be Beef Month, Buck Wehrbein, Nebraska Beef Council Board Chairman noted “compared to 1977, today’s cattle farmers & ranchers raise the same amount of beef with 33% fewer cattle.”
“United States farmers & ranchers produce 18% of the world’s beef with only 8% of the world’s cattle,” said Wehrbein.
The Nebraska Beef Council is funded by the $1 fee that cattle producers pay on each animal that is sold in the state – the Beef Checkoff. The Council uses their fifty cent portion of the fee to promote beef, provide education and invest in research. The remaining fifty cents goes to the Cattleman’s Beef Board on the national level.
The Nebraska Beef Council is governed by a Board of Directors from nine regions in the state. Elected members of the board are cattle producers.
“It is especially important right now to help people understand beef nutrition and safe handling since we are all being forced to cook at home more often,” said Wegner.
“There are some concerns in our food chain right now, but we are working through the problems during the pandemic with the producer, transportation, meat packers and retailers,” said Wegner. “We as consumers all just need to be patient, but we’re confident that we will work through it.”
Nebraska is one of nine states that have more cows than humans.
“A lot of animals come to Nebraska for the purpose of being harvested. If they remain in the state for more than 30 days, they are considered a resident. Anything less than the 30 days, that $1 for the Beef Check Off is returned the animals state of origin,” said Wegner.
“About $10 million is collected and around $3 million is returned to other states,” said Wegner.
“We have a variety of natural occurring resources in Nebraska that make it “The Beef State,” said Wegner.
Cattle turn grass from 24 million acres of rangeland and pasture, more than one half of Nebraska’s land mass, into protein and many other products for humans. The land grazed by cattle allows more people to be fed than would otherwise be possible.
More than one billion bushels of corn are produced here each year, 40% of which is fed to livestock in the state.
Nebraska also has aquifers below it, making water readily available.
“Cattle producing families, who make their living from the land, have a strong incentive to protect their animals and the environment. Even through this pandemic, the sun continues to rise and they continue to care for the animals as they always have done,” said Wegner.
“We are proud the beef industry in Nebraska and in providing a high-quality product to the world.”
Recipes and more information can be found at nebeef.org and beefitswhatsfordinner.com .
