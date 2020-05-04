A proud beef state

“It is especially important right now to help people understand beef nutrition and safe handling since we are all being forced to cook at home more often,” said Wegner.

“There are some concerns in our food chain right now, but we are working through the problems during the pandemic with the producer, transportation, meat packers and retailers,” said Wegner. “We as consumers all just need to be patient, but we’re confident that we will work through it.”

Nebraska is one of nine states that have more cows than humans.

“A lot of animals come to Nebraska for the purpose of being harvested. If they remain in the state for more than 30 days, they are considered a resident. Anything less than the 30 days, that $1 for the Beef Check Off is returned the animals state of origin,” said Wegner.

“About $10 million is collected and around $3 million is returned to other states,” said Wegner.

“We have a variety of natural occurring resources in Nebraska that make it “The Beef State,” said Wegner.