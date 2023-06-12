The Pickrell picnic events were held this weekend.

Saturday morning kicked off with a one mile or 5K fun run. A kickball tournament and sand volleyball were also held with a competitive cornhole tournament and a stein holding competition later in the day.

The car show and tractor trek and show brought entries from several Southeast Nebraska communities.

Shopping and a poker run were also included in the schedule of events.

Kids enjoyed fire truck rides, Color da Clown, and the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull.

On Sunday there was a community church service, a Windsor loin dinner and a side-by-side farm tour.

Several food trucks were also available throughout the weekend.