Authorities are investigating after six abandoned puppies were found northwest of Beatrice this week.

Just before 4 a.m.on Monday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of abandoned puppies.

A press release stated the deputy arrived at the Koch Nitrogen plant and spoke with the security officer who had six puppies in the patrol truck. The security officer told authorities he had found the puppies on the east side of the road just north of the Nutrien Plant.

The puppies appeared to be 6-9 weeks of age and possibly German Shepherds. The deputy transported the six puppies to the Beatrice Humane Society, where they were given food, water, and shelter.