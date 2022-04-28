Abe's favorite day

Abe Trauernicht speeds down the tile floor, dodging obstacles and fellow travelers. He slingshots around a corner and lets slip a low, crunching hum, like the sound of an industrial truck accelerating after a turn.

“What are you now, Abe?” Rhiannon Svitak, his speech language pathologist, asks him. She follows him with a steady smile.

“Garbage truck,” the fourth grader, wearing a neon vest, replies. He cocks his head back and grins.

Abe is heading toward the room where he will begin his journey across Paddock Lane Elementary, collecting slips of paper from blue bins on his way. For him, it’s one of the best parts of the week.

Trauernicht, who has autism, loves the look and sound of machines. His father works in construction and would often take him to work. Together, they’d laugh and imitate the sounds of the colossal engines.

“He’s always had such an interest in machines,” Dorinda Trauernicht, Abe’s mother, said.

Previously, he loved learning about lawn mowers. Now, his love for machines, though still incredibly varied, is centered on garbage trucks and trash services.

Trauernicht's favorite day of the week is trash day. He helps bring his neighbors’ dumpsters to their curbs. He also helps the Paddock Lane janitor with trash and recycling.

“One of his favorite movies is ‘Wall-E,’” Dorinda said.

Svitak found a way to incorporate his passion for picking up trash into his speech lessons. She found tiny, color-coded trash cans and dumpsters where he deposits flash cards after he pronounces the words on them.

“We say the wind blew the trash everywhere,” Svitak said. “He helps pick it up… With any kid, you have to have buy in from them. If you don’t tap into what they like, then their motivation isn’t there. And practice makes perfect. If he’s telling everyone he’s with a trash service a hundred times a day, then we should start with that.”

Svitak also reached out to Abe’s Trash Service in Omaha. The company sent Trauernicht a vest bearing the name of the company, and Trauernicht was elated.

“He has a dream of owning his very own Abe’s Trash Services one day,” Dorinda said.

Trauernicht was born at 22 weeks gestation, which caused a number of health issues.

“None of the milestones that a kid would make came on time,” Dorinda said. “…He had trouble speaking.”

Trauernicht’s doctor believed that stemmed merely from his premature birth, but his parents got him tested for autism.

Dorinda said she is grateful for the work of Trauernicht’s teachers and the supportive community around him. She said she is glad April, as Autism Awareness Month, gives some notice to people on the autism spectrum. But she said there’s still more work to do in raising awareness.

“Some people can be very quick to judge,” she said. “He’ll be doing something, and people will think it’s odd. They can be so quick to judge… But one out of every 69 kids have autism. As they get older, there’s not as many programs they can plug into, and there’s so much they expect these kids to overcome… We need to teach people how much of a positive impact people like Abe can have.”

Trauernicht will greet you with a hearty handshake and a “Very nice to meet you!” He likes to make voices and play parts, to presume the roll of a side loader. During his speech lesson, he turned the lids of a small plastic dumpster into the lips of a puppet, ventriloquizing the bin.

Trauernicht can tell you a lot of things. He can tell you about lawnmowers or exactly how far in miles the headquarters for Abe’s Trash Services is from Beatrice.

“He’s really really intelligent,” Ania Becker, Trauernicht’s para, said. “He’s reading better than a lot of fifth graders.”

But it isn’t just his intelligence that makes him a light in whatever room he inhabits.

“He’s so polite,” Becker said. “And he’s so funny. I come home laughing every day.”

Svitak said Trauernicht has made long strides toward better pronunciation. She said she loves working with him.

“He has this little ornery smirk,” she said. “He’s just infectious. His spirit and his energy. He’s just Abe.”

