A Lincoln crash involving a Beatrice ambulance sent two workers with Beatrice Fire and Rescue to an area hospital.
On Sunday, Beatrice Fire and Rescue workers were involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln.
The crash occurred when a vehicle failed to yield to Beatrice’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln. The ambulance was totaled in the crash, according to Beatrice Fire and Rescue. Two Fire and Rescue employees were taken to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln to be evaluated.
The department did not share the status of the patient who was being transported at the time of the crash.
Both Beatrice Fire and Rescue workers were released from the hospital that afternoon.
