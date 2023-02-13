Escape to another time and become an owner of this charming, 115 year old, 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, with a non-wood burning fireplace and main-floor laundry. The home has a 2 car garage as well as a large lean-to, which is ready to serve as a shelter for additional vehicles, whether for your guests or own personal recreational vehicles. Surrounded by your own 15 acres of solitude with a seasonally flowing creek and pond, this home is only a short drive too many camping and recreational opportunities and several communities. The property has fiber internet access, well water, and is equipped for an upgrade to municipal services. The barn on the property is wired for electricity. You will enjoy the upstairs of the barn for a place to escape. The oversized Chicken Coop has been updated and converted into your own personal escape, including a wood-burning stove.

