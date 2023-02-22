The Beatrice City Council discussed an Accuma Redevelopment Project during the public hearings portion of the regular meeting on Monday evening.

Accuma, a plastic fabrication company, located in Beatrice Industrial Park. The company has proposed redevelopment of the property to include the construction of a 52,000 square feet industrial building and public infrastructure improvements.

The company is a 24-hour facility with three shifts. There are approximately 120 employees at the Beatrice industry.

The developer is requesting financial assistance from the City of Beatrice Community Redevelopment Authority using monies collected and held in a special account as tax increment financing. (TIF)

Accuma is requesting TIF funding for site development, code compliance, professional fees, and public improvements.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said it’s a big investment in Beatrice.

“The TIF funding will allow them to increase the evaluation of the building from roughly a $3.5 million to a $7 million,” he said. “The TIF funding will be approximately $690,000 with approximately 15 years to make payment.”

Tempelmeyer noted Accuma did not anticipate a large increase in employees initially.

City Councilman Gary Barnard said he felt Accuma was a silent, but positive partner in the community.

“They haven’t asked for anything and I don’t know why we wouldn’t appreciate that and move forward,” he said.

The application has been reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Committee and the Community Redevelopment Authority with favorable results.

The resolution passed six to zero.