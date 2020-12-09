Acting Up students prepare holiday one-act at Community Players

Community Players’ latest Acting Up production may be brief, running for one weekend only instead of two, but it’s definitely not short of laughs or holiday spirit.
“Christmas Shorts” is a one-act of unrelated scenes and monologues that follow Santa as he gets ready for his big day, the events of the 845th Reindeer Games, the latest episode of the festive soap opera “As the North Pole Turns”, and other yuletide adventures.
Acting Up is a program targeted for local students in fifth through eighth grades, teaching them all the aspects of putting together a show.
The program began in 2011, and nearly a decade later, Community Players associate artistic director Tyler Rinne said this is its first-ever holiday show.
Rinne described the show as similar to other holiday broadcasts this time of year, and that it was chosen to bring cheer and levity considering current times.
“It’s cute, funny, fluffy and a lot of fun,” Rinne said.
The ensemble cast includes Callen Behrends, Jonah Erikson, Kaylynn Harder, Esme Kassmeier, Peyton Raber, Addison Schafer, Alexander Starkey, Leena Tunink, Vincent Viveros, and Cecily Wiedel.
Rinne said due to the type of show and the smaller cast size, students had the opportunity to play several different characters.
“So it’s been really fun for me to work with the kids, to help them create all of these different characters," Rinne said. “And they’ve really enjoyed being involved in so much of the show, and getting to do so many different things within this fun, little show.”
Acting Up shows originally scheduled this season included “Disney’s Frozen Jr.," “Milo Normal and the Ghastlyville Creepies” and “Once Upon a Pine: the Adventures of Pinocchio", but were substituted for smaller productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Players’ current COVID-19 restrictions include that the cast and audience are required to wear masks at all times while in the building, that temperature checks will be required upon arrival, that audience groups will be seated socially distanced, and that there will be no intermission or concessions for this show.
More information can be found at theater’s website, beatricecommunityplayers.com/coronavirus-update
“As long as we’re being safe and responsible about it, I think it is an important thing to still be able to do both developmentally, for them to be able to have these opportunities, to explore the arts or remain physically active, but also for them to have some fun and to have some of their normal lives,” Rinne said. “Usually, these kids would be here throughout the entire year. They’d be doing Acting Up every semester, and Stars of Summer over the summer. I know it was hard for a lot of the kids, the semester that we didn’t do anything. A lot of them are really excited to be back.”
“Christmas Shorts” runs Dec. 10, 11, and 12 at 7:30p.m., and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. The show will also be available for online streaming for a limited time through the theater’s website.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $8 for students and children. Streaming tickets are $10.
Tickets can be purchased at the theater’s box office, located at 412 Ella Street in Beatrice, which is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling 402-228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com
