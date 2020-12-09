Acting Up students prepare holiday one-act at Community Players

“So it’s been really fun for me to work with the kids, to help them create all of these different characters," Rinne said. “And they’ve really enjoyed being involved in so much of the show, and getting to do so many different things within this fun, little show.”

Acting Up shows originally scheduled this season included “Disney’s Frozen Jr.," “Milo Normal and the Ghastlyville Creepies” and “Once Upon a Pine: the Adventures of Pinocchio", but were substituted for smaller productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Players’ current COVID-19 restrictions include that the cast and audience are required to wear masks at all times while in the building, that temperature checks will be required upon arrival, that audience groups will be seated socially distanced, and that there will be no intermission or concessions for this show.

More information can be found at theater’s website, beatricecommunityplayers.com/coronavirus-update