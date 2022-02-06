Adams community members work to enhance parks

ADAMS -- Supporters of the Growing Adams Park project (GAP) started working to raise money in 2019 to improve parks and strengthen the community.

With grant funding, community fundraising events, individual and business donations, the community raised $793,312.

“Funds were delayed from the grant funding because of Covid, but the Village of Adams signed a contract with Genesis Contracting group in January to do the work on the new concession stand and restrooms at the park,” said Kendra Jantzen, Village Clerk. “That contract also includes some batting cages and dirt work.

“The Adams Community Foundation really does the groundwork for a lot of what happens and knows the needs of the community. I think anytime you are visiting a community, you look at the downtown, schools and parks. I think we have a lot of things going for us in all of those areas,” said Jantzen. “We are very fortunate to have most of the services and amenities of a larger community.”

Erin Dorn, co-chairman for the foundation, said the group also helps with the tree lighting ceremony and Santa visits, a holiday light competition, the breakfast and band during community days and tries to give back to the community for families.

Jantzen said her husband, Trevor, grew up in the area. When her oldest child was entering school six years earlier, they were living in Lincoln.

“We visited the school and decided we wanted to move to Adams," Jantzen said. "We love so many things about the small town. It’s just a good fit.

“The community really rallies around people when there is a crisis and supports and loves on them. This park, the school and the community days is really multi-generational, in that when the kids participate in sports or whatever, the parents attend, but also the grandparents. Adams is inclusive and close knit."

The Adams Community Foundation will be hosting trivia night as a fundraiser in April.

“Our whole community comes together to serve in cooperation. Everyone is involved and we all want Adams to grow and work together," Jantzen said. “Our school is a hub of activities and there is a lot of pride in our community,” said Jantzen."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0