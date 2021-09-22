Adams ethanol plant hits 1 billion gallon mark

E Energy Adams reached a significant milestone Saturday when it reached one billion gallons of ethanol production. The Fagen/ICM designed plant was constructed in 2006 and began operation on Oct. 27, 2007.
“It took us nearly 14 years to make a billion gallons of ethanol, and we’re very proud of what we have achieved for our community and investors,” Carl Sitzmann, who has been the CEO of E Energy from the start of operations, said in a press release.
The original plant capacity was 50 million gallons per year, but various expansions and projects to remove bottlenecks over the years brought the current capacity to 100 million gallons per year. In addition to doubling ethanol capacity, the plant also increased corn storage, added various new technologies, and gained unit-train capability to ship to California.
“With the achievement of this milestone, E Energy Adams joins an elite group of ethanol biorefineries that have reached one billion gallons of production,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We congratulate Carl, his excellent staff, and all of the E Energy investors who made this accomplishment possible. Day in and day out for the last 14 years, they have worked tirelessly to support the local economy and provide American consumers with cleaner, greener, and more affordable fuel options.”
The facility also produces distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and carbon dioxide used in the meat-packing industry.
“We have a huge impact on the surrounding community,” Sitzmann said. “In addition to the significant tax revenue we provide to the county and local village, we’re boosting corn prices for the local producers, providing a protein-rich distillers grains to livestock feeders, and our distillers corn oil is used as either livestock feed or as feedstock for renewable diesel production.”
The company is celebrating their billion-gallon milestone throughout the month of September.
“We know that we could never reach a milestone like this without the substantial contributions of our employees. During this month, we’re showing our appreciation to employees with special lunches, breakfasts, a billion-gallon jacket, and other games and prizes.”