Adams gymnastics center keeps growing

Before a practice in mid-January, Vetrovsky’s daughter, Tenley, 9, said her goal for this competition season it to get her kip super good on the bar, which is also one of her favorite events.

Lexi Othmer, 8, said her favorite events are floor and vault, and that her goal is to remember to point her toes and overall to work hard.

While Tenley and Othmer both started doing gymnastics when they were toddlers, Vetrovsky said people can start doing recreational gymnastics at any age.

“It just depends on your ability, and where you’re at classes and age-wise,” Vetrovsky said. “We teach you everything from the basics. Gymnastics, hand-eye coordination, flexibility. We also give a lot of exercises to do at home, and once they start seeing that progress and start seeing the results of more flexibility, and getting those skills, it really opens their eyes.”

Vetrovsky said she’s had discussions about doing a parents class so they can learn how gymnastics works and stay active with their kids.