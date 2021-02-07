Adams gymnastics center keeps growing

It may be surprising that a town like Adams, which has a population of roughly 500 people, a local business regularly brings in over 100 locals and visitors. But in the roughly five years since Fantastic Gymnastics started out of the Adams Community Building, they have done just that.
Timary Vetrovsky was regularly driving her daughter to cheer classes in Lincoln when she realized she could use her background in cheer, dance and gymnastics to start a business. She said she chose Adams so she could stay close to her family and spend more time with her kids.
“In our first session had about 45 kids, and I knew from that point that there was the demand for it here, so we searched for a bigger building and we’ve kind of grown from there…Just having kind of a family-oriented area where kids can have a safe place, and parents can come over and work out and watch their kids in gymnastics classes is really nice,” Vetrovsky said. “We’ve got kids coming from Beatrice, Lewiston, Tri County, DeWitt area, Firth, Hickman, Bennet, Sterling, Tecumseh, Adams, Norris. We’ve got members from all over the place. It’s really nice to have such a wide range of kids from all over.”
Vetrovsky said they started with having recreational gymnastics classes, and then formed a competitive team last year. She said the nine girls only got to compete in two meets in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that this year it’s still uncertain. The team, now made up of 16 girls, have their first meet in Columbus on February 6-7.
Before a practice in mid-January, Vetrovsky’s daughter, Tenley, 9, said her goal for this competition season it to get her kip super good on the bar, which is also one of her favorite events.
Lexi Othmer, 8, said her favorite events are floor and vault, and that her goal is to remember to point her toes and overall to work hard.
While Tenley and Othmer both started doing gymnastics when they were toddlers, Vetrovsky said people can start doing recreational gymnastics at any age.
“It just depends on your ability, and where you’re at classes and age-wise,” Vetrovsky said. “We teach you everything from the basics. Gymnastics, hand-eye coordination, flexibility. We also give a lot of exercises to do at home, and once they start seeing that progress and start seeing the results of more flexibility, and getting those skills, it really opens their eyes.”
Vetrovsky said she’s had discussions about doing a parents class so they can learn how gymnastics works and stay active with their kids.
“We’re always trying to think of new ways that we can improve, and we’re always getting new input,” Vetrovsky said. “We just got some more mats around Christmas time for the girls to work on new skills. We almost just need more space to be able to operate more classes, because we’re full up four days a week with gymnastics classes right now, and have just kind of run out of evening time. We’re also always looking for new teachers that are interested in helping and teaching young kids, and being on our team to help expand a little bit.”
For those interested in trying gymnastics, Tenley said it’s fun, and recommended talking to her mom about it.
More information can be found at www.adamsfitnesscenter.com or the Fantastic Gymnastics Facebook page.