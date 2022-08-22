Adams holds annual Community Days event

The 55th Annual Adams Community Days was held Friday to Sunday with a variety of activities for all ages.

“There are so many different organizations and groups of people that put effort into the weekends activities,” said Erin Dorn, Co-coordinator of the Adams Community Foundation. “Some of it is just to engage people and get them involved in the community. There are also a number of fundraisers too. We are always trying to improve our area.

“There are a number of new families that have moved to the area and started coming to Freeman so it’s an opportunity to welcome them to town. For our lifelong friends, it’s a chance to catch-up. A lot of people have said the breakfast is one of their favorite events of the weekend.”

The newest bakery in Adams, Suzy’s Sweets and More, prepared cinnamon rolls and breakfast casserole for 300 people for the Adams Community Foundation breakfast.

“A few years ago, we added the community breakfast after the Color Run as a way to give back,” said Jenny Lempka, Co-coordinator of the Adams Community Foundation. “We do a lot of fundraising and it was just our way to say thank you.

“It’s also a good way to kick off the day and keep people in the park until the next event.”

Funds raised from the Friday night beer garden, the community breakfast and Big Give will be used for a “Welcome to Adams” sign on the west edge of town.

The Adams Tractor Pull and Chicken BBQ were also held on Saturday evening as a part of the Adams Community Days celebration.