Adams man gets probation for driving combine while intoxicated

An Adams man was sentenced to probation Wednesday after being arrested for driving a combine while under the influence last year.

Jerrod D. Dorn, 33, appeared in Gage County District Court Wednesday where he was sentenced to 36 months of probation for third offense DUI. The charge was reduced from a fourth offense, and another charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle was previously dismissed. Dorn’s license will also be revoked for 10 years, and he was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and serve a 60 day jail sentence as part of the sentence.

Dorn was arrested in April 2021 after a Gage County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a vehicle complaint near South 134th and Hickory roads regarding a combine that was driving “all over the road” and that oncoming traffic had to drive into the ditch to avoid being hit.

The deputy followed the combine as it left Filley south on Livingston Street, and saw it jerk multiple times, nearly hitting a mailbox.

The deputy activated his emergency lights as the combine continued to weave down the road, nearly losing control.

Eventually, the combine stopped at a residence and Dorn got out.

As Dorn approached the patrol vehicle, arrest documents noted he was stumbling and slow to respond to the deputy’s questions.

He showed signs of impairment when doing field sobriety maneuvers. Two breath tests were conducted and showed an alcohol level of .241, more than three times the legal limit of intoxication when driving. An open container of beer was found in the combine during a search.