Adams man injured following crash

A rural Adams man was transported to a Lincoln hospital after a crash in northern Gage County.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an OnStar indicated wreck at South 148th and East Cherry Roads. The crash was confirmed by OnStar and it was reported that an injured person was in the vehicle.

Adams Fire and Rescue was also dispatched to the incident, a press release stated.

An accident investigation conducted at the scene indicated that a black 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Gregory Bursovsky, of rural Adams, had been traveling southbound on South 148th Road and was approaching a right-hand curve that led onto East Cherry Road.

The vehicle drove off of the roadway and entered the east ditch. It passed through the ditch and when it reached the incline for Cherry Road, vaulted and became airborne.

The press release stated the vehicle traveled approximately 100 feet through the air and then impacted the bottom of the ditch; front end first, south of Cherry Road. Bursovsky was transported to Bryan Health West by ground ambulance for what appeared to be serious injuries.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle. Occupant restraints are not believed to have been in use. There were both front and side airbag deployments. It is unknown if alcohol or speed were a contributing factor in the accident.

