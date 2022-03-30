Adams resident and ace pilot talks inolvement in WWII

At 99, Don McPherson has outlived many of the men he served alongside in World War II, though, some times in the fighting, it was a wonder he even made it through the day.

McPherson, a former Navy pilot, walked the 50 people gathered in the Adams Community Center on Wednesday, March 30, through the timeline of his involvement in World War II.

His memory, clear as the tropical waters his F6F-Hellcat roared over in the Pacific, summoned the smallest details: the speed at which an aircraft catapult could hurl a plane over the ocean, the nicknames he and his fellow fighter pilots came up with for the hard-to-pronounce Japanese planes.

The event was the first in a series to highlight Gage County residents’ contributions to the war effort and was put on by the Gage County Historical Society. Cassandra Dean, executive director of the Gage County Historical Society, said the events will complement the Gage County Museum’s summer exhibit, which will start on May 28: “The Homefront: Gage County’s Contributions to WWII.”

“A lot of people don’t realize that Gage County contributed a lot during World War II,” Dean said. “In fact, the USS Gage was named after Gage County for their contributions, and the USS Beatrice Victory was named because of the contributions… There’s always those metal drives, those rubber drives. A lot of it was money fundraising as well as agriculture. There was a lot of farmers who didn’t go overseas because they were so crucial in making sure that everyone was fed.”

McPherson came from a farming background, but his contribution to the war quickly became more direct. He joined the Navy, opting to pick his preferred branch over getting a call from the government. During his time in the Pacific, he notably offered air support during the invasion of Okinawa.

McPherson served on the aircraft carrier USS Essex and became a Combat Ace on May 5, 1945 after shooting down five enemy aircraft in aerial combat. But you don’t become an ace without a few close calls.

His first mission brought him to the Japanese island of Kyushu. He lobbed rockets and strafed a grounded Japanese bomber, but then his engine gave out. His propeller hadn’t gone out yet, but the plane was teetering to a slow.

“I could see tracer rounds shooting in front of me,” he said.

He pumped the gas, and the engine grunted back to life just in time to fly into more enemy flak. He made it back alright, but a 20-millimeter shell had cut through his fuselage.

Another close call came when he earned his first aerial victories. He saw two bombers flying low, just above the ocean. He shot one down, and he pursued the other as it zoomed toward an island.

“Just as I was starting to squeeze the trigger, over the radio, my division leader was hollering at me, saying ‘Don, get out of there; they’re shooting at you from the shore batteries,” he said. “…I did some of the most violent maneuvers I had ever done to keep from getting shot down and get away from there. So those were my first aerial victories.”

McPherson said he isn’t a natural speaker, but he enjoys sharing his stories, especially to school students.

“When I’m talking at schools, I always tell kids that there’s nothing fun about war,” he said. “But I did get to do one fun thing.”

McPherson then described flying low over Japan after the ceasefire to air-drop care packages and leaflets to U.S. POWs.

McPherson said history, like the stories he shared, is crucial for understanding the world.

“People should understand history so they can make decisions in their lives,” he said. “Everyone has something to learn from history.”

McPherson will turn 100 on May 25. Area veterans groups are sponsoring a birthday party for him on May 15 in the Adams Community Center, and all are welcome.

