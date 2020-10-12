Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gage County

Cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in Southeast Nebraska, with nearly 50 new cases confirmed in Gage County during a one-week period.

In the last week there have been 45 new cases reported in Gage, 31 in Saline, four in Jefferson, three in Fillmore and four in Thayer counties.

In total, there have been 319 cases in Gage, 789 in Saline, 37 in Jefferson, 59 in Fillmore and 35 in Thayer counties, for a total of 1,239 in Public Health Solutions’ district.

These are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

Public Health Solutions said from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 it received 821 lab results. Of those, 87 were positive while 734 were negative, for a positivity rate of 10.6%.

A cumulative total of 12,271 tests have been administered in the district with an overall testing positivity rate of approximately 10%.

Several small cluster outbreaks associated with social and sporting events are still occurring in the district, however, at a reduced rate from the previous week.