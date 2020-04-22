Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Saline County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Saline County.

A press release from Public Health Solutions stated the four individuals are all male and range in age from their 20s to 50s.

The announcement brings the total confirmed COVID-19 in PHS’s district to 39.

There have been 28 cases in Gage County, 11 in Saline County and no cases reported in Fillmore, Jefferson, or ihayer counties.

On Thursday, April 23, the National Guard, in partnership with PHS and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, will provide a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Crete. There is no charge for the test but appointments are required. Please call PHS at 402-826-3880 for more information.

On Sunday, PHS announced that an infant from Saline County had been confirmed to have COVID-19. The infant was hospitalized for an unrelated condition and the exposure is under investigation.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Gage County have been associated with Gold Crest Retirement Assisted Living Center in Adams, where at least two residents have died as a result of the virus.

PHS reminds everyone that the confirmation of positive COVID-19 cases will continue to increase as more testing is available throughout the district. The best way to protect yourself from exposure to the virus is to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, and continue practicing good hand hygiene.