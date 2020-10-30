Additional COVID-19 cases reported in southeast Nebraska

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, with 1,763 confirmed cases reported in Public Health Solutions’ district.

In the last week, there have been 198 additional cases confirmed.

By county, there have now been 564 cases in Gage, 940 in Saline, 84 in Jefferson, 68 in Thayer and 107 in Fillmore counties.

Public Health Solutions reported there were also four COVID-19 related deaths in the past two weeks.

Two of those were in Fillmore County, while one was in Saline County and the other in Jefferson County.

The deaths are not officially reported or included in numbers on the DHHS statewide dashboard until death certificates are confirmed and verified.

The announcement makes a total of 13 COVID-related deaths within the district.

This week, 14 people in the district were hospitalized for COVID-related illness. Of those, eight individuals received care at a hospital within the district and six were transferred outside of the district for higher levels of care.

Total positivity rates for PHS counties are as follows:

Gage County: 25.3%, a decrease from 29.0% last week.