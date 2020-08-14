Additional COVID-19 cases reported in southeast Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public Health Solutions reported additional cases of COVID-19 cases in southeast Nebraska this week.

According to a press release, in the last week there have been 10 additional cases confirmed in Gage County, as well as five in Saline, four in Jefferson, three in Fillmore and one in Thayer counties.

The figures bring the totals by county to 95 in Gage, 594 in Saline, 19 in Jefferson, 28 in Fillmore and 27 in Thayer counties.

The cumulative totals include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic. From Aug. 6-12 Public Health Solutions received 650 lab results. Of those, a total of 23 were positive, 625 were negative and two were inconclusive, for a one-week positivity rate of 3.54%.

A cumulative total of 7,932 tests have been administered in the district with an overall positivity rate of 9.62%.

The Public Health Solutions Data Dashboard and Risk Dial, both available on the website www.phsneb.org, have been updated to reflect data from the previous week. There continues to be a moderate level of community transmission occurring within the district and changes in positivity rates were not significant enough to move the dial this week, the press release stated.

