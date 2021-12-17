Additional Omicron variant case confirmed in southeast Nebraska

Another case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed in the area.

Public Health Solutions announced Friday that reports indicate the positive case is not related to the omicron variant cluster of six cases detected earlier this month and is likely the result of international travel.

The individual tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 13 and all household members have been isolating in their home since symptoms began. Symptoms are reported to be mild. Interviews with the patient indicate there is no danger of widespread exposure to the community as a result of this confirmed case, according to a press release from Public Health Solutions.

“Vaccination is still the best defense against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19," Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director, said in a press release.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine can visit phsneb.org or call Public Health Solutions at 402-826-3880.

