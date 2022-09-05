Additional Oncologist to provide service at JCH&L

Matthew Shupe will begin providing monthly oncology and hematology care at Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury in August. Dr. Shupe is a board-certified medical oncologist with Nebraska Hematology-Oncology PC of Lincoln. Dr. Shupe will hold clinics on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Dr. Joni Tilford, board-certified oncologist with Cancer Partners of Nebraska, also comes to JCH&L monthly. Dr. Tilford will continue to hold clinics on the third Wednesday of each month.

“We are excited to be able to provide our patients with two oncologists from two excellent practices to care for their needs,” said Erin Starr, JCH&L chief nursing officer.

Dr. Shupe completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri. His residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology-oncology were completed at San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium in San Antonio, Texas. Prior to joining Nebraska Hematology-Oncology in Lincoln, Dr. Shupe was in full-time practice at the Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

Dr. Shupe served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and the Air Force, and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served as Assistant Professor of medicine at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences at F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland; as a locum tenens physician at both Sanford Medical Hematology/Oncology clinic in Aberdeen, S.D., and Callahan Cancer Center; and as staff physician and chief of Joint Hematology/Oncology Infusion Clinic at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base in California.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Shupe join our growing specialty clinic services,” said Burke Kline, DHA, MHA, CHFP, FACHE, CEO at Jefferson Community Health & Life.

Heather Parde RN, oncology nurse at JCH&L since 2021, received her ONS/ONCC Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Certificate earlier this year. This course equips her with the tools she needs to safely administer chemotherapy and immunotherapy to our patients with cancer, while providing the type of quality care demanded by JCH&L.

JCH&L has a variety of ancillary services available, including lab, radiology, respiration therapy and surgery. JCH&L can take orders for services – including chemotherapy and ancillary services – from any physician or oncologist.

Referrals are required for oncology specialty appointments.

For more information, contact JCH&L Outpatient Services at 402-729-6851.