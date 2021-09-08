Additional thefts linked to carpet cleaner

Beatrice Police are asking anyone who noticed items missing from their homes after using a Beatrice carpet cleaner to contact authorities.
The department has been investigating several thefts from area residences during recent months and discovered multiple thefts were linked to customers of Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning.
The thefts largely consisted of jewelry and collectible coins.
The first reported theft was made to police on July 4, after 40 silver coins and four gold coins were reported missing. Arrest documents state Dale Simmons, 65, had been in the victim’s residence cleaning carpet around the time the coins went missing.
Police later learned that Simmons had sold two gold coins and one silver coin matching the description to Beatrice Gold and Silver. He also sold a matching set of coins at a pawn shop in Lincoln.
Arrest documents state Simmons sold other jewelry items to various shops for a total of $9,800.
In late August, two other victims reported rings were missing. Both victims told police Simmons had been in their residences cleaning carpets.
Simmons sold rings to Beatrice Gold and Silver the same day after cleaning both residences for a total of $2,650.
Another victim reported that several thousand dollars in cash was missing from their residence. A friend of the victim contacted Simmons, who allegedly admitted to taking it and agreed to pay it back once his house was sold.
Simmons was spotted driving a vehicle on Aug. 26 with a passenger inside. The vehicle entered a garage at Sixth and Market streets and was there for around an hour.
Police followed the vehicle into the Industrial Park once it left and officers placed Simmons under arrest for felony theft.
While inventorying the vehicle police found a 9mm handgun in a bag on the passenger side floorboard and a baggie with a white, powdery substance in the front console.
Simmons had approximately $1,100 in cash on him during the incident.
Simmons was placed under arrest for a class 2A felony theft offense, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession of drug money.