Additional virus confirmations reported in Saline County
Additional virus confirmations reported in Saline County

Public Health Solutions announced additional cases of COVID-19 reported in its southeast Nebraska district.

From May 21 through Tuesday, 35 additional cases were confirmed, all from Saline County.

During the five day period, 282, test results were received, representing a 12% positive rate for the period.

No additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gage, Jefferson, Fillmore or Thayer counties.

The announcement brings total confirmations in the area to 44 in Gage County, 478 in Saline County, six in Jefferson County, five in Fillmore County and no reported cases in Thayer County.

The figures are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19, but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

TestNebraska will be in Beatrice this week on Friday and Saturday. Appointments for COVID-19 testing are made through the TestNebraska website at: www.testnebraska.com. Those wishing to be tested are asked to take the five-minute assessment to determine if they qualify for a test.

